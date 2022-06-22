Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.60-$10.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28 billion-$1.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.24 billion. Oxford Industries also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $3.30-$3.50 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a buy rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oxford Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Shares of NYSE OXM opened at $90.86 on Wednesday. Oxford Industries has a 52-week low of $76.21 and a 52-week high of $110.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.61.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $352.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.03 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,637,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $267,808,000 after purchasing an additional 20,837 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $184,773,000 after acquiring an additional 104,007 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Oxford Industries by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 862,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,036,000 after acquiring an additional 64,175 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,720 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,705,000 after acquiring an additional 11,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,377,000 after purchasing an additional 12,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

