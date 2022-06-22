Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.30-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $350.00 million-$370.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $346.97 million. Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.60-$10.00 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OXM shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Oxford Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.00.

OXM stock opened at $90.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.42 and its 200-day moving average is $90.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.61. Oxford Industries has a 1 year low of $76.21 and a 1 year high of $110.37.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.72. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $352.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Oxford Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 23.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,637,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $267,808,000 after acquiring an additional 20,837 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $184,773,000 after purchasing an additional 104,007 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 862,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,036,000 after purchasing an additional 64,175 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,720 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,705,000 after acquiring an additional 11,106 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,377,000 after purchasing an additional 12,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

