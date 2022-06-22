Oxford Nanopore Technologies (OTC:ONTTF) Trading 5.5% Higher

Shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited (OTC:ONTTF – Get Rating) rose 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.20 and last traded at $4.20. Approximately 2,731 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 11,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ONTTF shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 700 ($8.57) to GBX 500 ($6.12) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup raised Oxford Nanopore Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 700 ($8.57) to GBX 400 ($4.90) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 790 ($9.68) to GBX 710 ($8.70) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.04.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited develops and commercializes a technology platform using nanopore-based sensing for the analysis of various types of molecules. The company offers MinION, a portable device for deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and ribonucleic acid (RNA) sequencing; GridION, a self-contained benchtop device for running and analyzing up to five MinION or Flongle flow cells; Flongle, an adapter for use in MinION or GridION devices to attach a Flongle flow cell; PromethION 24 and PromethION 48 benchtop nanopore-based sequencers for multiple users to deliver multi-sample and multi-experiment sequencing results; and VolTRAX, an alternative lab equipment.

