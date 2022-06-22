OZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) Trading Down 1.7%

OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.60 and last traded at $14.60. 292 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.85.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised OZ Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.50.

OZ Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of mining projects in Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, nickel, iron oxide, zinc, and lead deposits. It owns and operates the Prominent Hill mine located in northern South Australia; the Carrapateena project located in South Australia; and the Antas mine located in the state of Pará in the northern region of Brazil.

