Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF (BATS:PSCX) Trading Up 0.7%

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF (BATS:PSCX – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.54 and last traded at $20.50. Approximately 6,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.35.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.80.

Get Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF (BATS:PSCX – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 257,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,287 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF were worth $5,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

