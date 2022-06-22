Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (BATS:PSCJ) Trading 0.2% Higher

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (BATS:PSCJ – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.30 and last traded at $19.30. 14,764 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.26.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (BATS:PSCJ – Get Rating) by 62.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,564 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF were worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

