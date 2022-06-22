Pacific Wealth Management Decreases Stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Pacific Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB – Get Rating) by 69.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,527 shares during the period. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of Pacific Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Pacific Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,173,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,778,000. Jenkins Wealth bought a new position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,130,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 89,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 24,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

IGLB stock opened at $52.20 on Wednesday. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $51.56 and a 52 week high of $72.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.02 and its 200 day moving average is $61.40.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.