Pacific Wealth Management Has $6.34 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Pacific Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 5.7% of Pacific Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Pacific Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.75 on Wednesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $97.99 and a twelve month high of $118.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.129 per share. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

