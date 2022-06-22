Pacific Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Pacific Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 543,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for approximately 25.9% of Pacific Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Pacific Wealth Management owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $29,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 390.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,395,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,287 shares during the period. American Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $77,725,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,885,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,906,000 after purchasing an additional 753,354 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,478,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,641,000 after buying an additional 449,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,619,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,725,000 after buying an additional 412,610 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $46.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.32 and its 200 day moving average is $52.48. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $56.42.

