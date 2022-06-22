Pacific Wealth Management Purchases 1,085 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Pacific Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Pacific Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Pacific Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wright Fund Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,059,395,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 537.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,384,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $649,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697,560 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 4,024,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $596,417,000 after purchasing an additional 136,500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,436,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,312,000 after acquiring an additional 182,212 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,607,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,376,000 after acquiring an additional 264,500 shares during the period.

Shares of TLT opened at $112.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.56. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $108.11 and a twelve month high of $155.12.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.207 per share. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

