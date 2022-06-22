Pacific Wealth Management Purchases 642 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Pacific Wealth Management raised its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Pacific Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Pacific Wealth Management owned 0.20% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $4,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TLH stock opened at $116.22 on Wednesday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $114.39 and a 1 year high of $153.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.05 and its 200-day moving average is $134.51.

