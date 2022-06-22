Pacific Wealth Management Takes Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Pacific Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Tesla comprises about 0.2% of Pacific Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 766.7% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $705.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $796.21 and a 200 day moving average of $903.89. The company has a market capitalization of $730.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.49, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.13. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $615.50 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total transaction of $3,727,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $1,090,394.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,449 shares in the company, valued at $18,998,581.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 416,669 shares of company stock valued at $369,312,309 in the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Tesla from $960.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Tesla from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Tesla from $1,025.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $897.43.

Tesla Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.