Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Acquired by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC increased its position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC owned 0.10% of Pacira BioSciences worth $3,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCRX. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 929,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,950,000 after acquiring an additional 135,927 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 420,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,284,000 after acquiring an additional 86,256 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 140,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,434,000 after acquiring an additional 56,725 shares during the period.

In other news, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.37, for a total transaction of $70,575.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at $859,302.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Daryl Gaugler sold 1,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.37, for a total transaction of $67,875.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at $705,386.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,693 shares of company stock worth $6,399,106. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PCRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (down from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.86.

Pacira BioSciences stock traded up $1.33 on Wednesday, reaching $54.33. 1,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,607. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 63.10 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.05 and a twelve month high of $82.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.48.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $157.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.08 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

