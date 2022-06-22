Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Palatin Technologies stock opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.36. The stock has a market cap of $67.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.00. Palatin Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
About Palatin Technologies (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Palatin Technologies (PTN)
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
- This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- Two Defensive Stocks To Get Aggressive With
- Dividend-Paying Midstream Oil Companies That Could Help You The Mitigate Market Volatility
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Palatin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palatin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.