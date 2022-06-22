Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Palatin Technologies stock opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.36. The stock has a market cap of $67.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.00. Palatin Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

