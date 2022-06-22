Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

PTN stock opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. Palatin Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $67.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.36.

About Palatin Technologies (Get Rating)

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

