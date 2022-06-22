Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Piper Sandler

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Palomar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.40.

NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $56.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.23 and its 200-day moving average is $59.11. Palomar has a 52 week low of $44.01 and a 52 week high of $97.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 0.19.

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $79.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.89 million. Palomar had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palomar will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.17, for a total transaction of $29,585.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,982.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLMR. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 133.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Palomar by 172.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Palomar by 21.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

