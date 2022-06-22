Pan Global Resources (CVE:PGZ) Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Pan Global Resources Inc. (CVE:PGZ – Get Rating) traded up 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47. 471,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 385% from the average session volume of 97,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$95.56 million and a PE ratio of -9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 20.65 and a quick ratio of 20.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.68.

In other news, Director Patrick Charles Evans acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,879,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,548,273.48. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 124,973 shares of company stock worth $78,827.

Pan Global Resources Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Spain. It explores for lead, zinc, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Aguilas Project that includes 4 mineral exploration licenses covering 13,563 hectares, as well as additional mineral rights applications covering 2,803 hectares located in the provinces of Cordoba and Ciudad Real, Kingdom of Spain.

