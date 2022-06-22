Pantheon International (LON:PIN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $250.00

Shares of Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 250 ($3.06) and last traded at GBX 250 ($3.06), with a volume of 1209769 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 254 ($3.11).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 37.93 and a quick ratio of 37.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 287.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 307.62. The company has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 2.38.

Pantheon International Company Profile (LON:PIN)

Pantheon International PLC specializes in fund of fund investments. For fund of fund investments, it seeks to invest in private equity, buyout, venture, growth, secondary investment funds, and special situations funds globally. Within private equity, it invests in late stage buyouts to early stage technology funds.

