Pantheon International (LON:PIN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $250.00

Shares of Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 250 ($3.06) and last traded at GBX 250 ($3.06), with a volume of 1209769 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 254 ($3.11).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 37.93 and a quick ratio of 37.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 287.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 307.62. The company has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 2.38.
Pantheon International Company Profile (LON:PIN)
Read More
- SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Can be Caught on the Downdraft
- Buy the Dip in These 3 Mid-Caps
- Lululemon Stock Bestows a Buying Opportunity
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.