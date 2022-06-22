Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Position Lessened by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 137,788 shares during the period. Paychex accounts for 0.7% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.11% of Paychex worth $55,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank boosted its position in Paychex by 31.4% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 27,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 20,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $1.37 on Wednesday, hitting $114.91. The stock had a trading volume of 10,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.58 and a 1 year high of $141.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.06.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.27%.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,394,819.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PAYX. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $151.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $151.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.67.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

