Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 73.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,361 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

In other news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,249.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,394,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $151.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.67.

Paychex stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,131. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.58 and a twelve month high of $141.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.27%.

Paychex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.