Paychex (PAYX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, June 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Paychex has set its FY 2022 guidance at $3.724-$3.739 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Paychex to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $116.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.06. Paychex has a 1-year low of $102.58 and a 1-year high of $141.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $151.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $151.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.67.

In related news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,394,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 65.1% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

