PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Holdings Lifted by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,137 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $1,873,879,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in PayPal by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,051,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440,194 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,199 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in PayPal by 66,379.2% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,382,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $260,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $253,727,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.40. 94,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,613,019. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.29 and its 200-day moving average is $122.87. The company has a market cap of $83.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.47 and a 12 month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.71.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

