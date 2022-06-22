PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,873,879,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of PayPal by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,051,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,845,000 after buying an additional 4,440,194 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,562,000 after buying an additional 2,476,199 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of PayPal by 66,379.2% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,382,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $260,637,000 after buying an additional 1,380,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,727,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.48. The stock had a trading volume of 140,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,613,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $85.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.47 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.29 and its 200-day moving average is $122.87.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $180.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.71.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

