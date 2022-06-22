Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 113.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Westpark Capital upgraded Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Paysafe from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Paysafe from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Paysafe from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.88.

NYSE:PSFE opened at $2.34 on Wednesday. Paysafe has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.22.

Paysafe ( NYSE:PSFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $367.67 million for the quarter. Paysafe had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 82.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paysafe will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Paysafe by 452.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 875,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,781,000 after purchasing an additional 716,578 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Paysafe by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,978,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,557,000 after acquiring an additional 74,284 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Paysafe by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,142,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 433,979 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe during the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 65.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

