Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) PT Lowered to $5.00

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 108.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PSFE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Paysafe from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Paysafe from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Paysafe from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Westpark Capital raised shares of Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paysafe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.78.

Shares of NYSE PSFE traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.40. 54,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,133,319. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Paysafe has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $13.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.22.

Paysafe ( NYSE:PSFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Paysafe had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 82.69%. The firm had revenue of $367.67 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paysafe will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Paysafe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Paysafe by 349.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Paysafe by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Paysafe during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paysafe in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

