PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.55

Shares of PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.55 and traded as low as $5.18. PCCW shares last traded at $5.18, with a volume of 8,653 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.41.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.3346 per share. This represents a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th.

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Singapore, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile, international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services.

