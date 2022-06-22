PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
Shares of PCTEL stock opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. PCTEL has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $7.13. The company has a market capitalization of $79.80 million, a P/E ratio of -107.47 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.78.
PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.54 million for the quarter. PCTEL had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.81%.
PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.
