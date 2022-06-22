PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Shares of PCTEL stock opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. PCTEL has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $7.13. The company has a market capitalization of $79.80 million, a P/E ratio of -107.47 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.78.

Get PCTEL alerts:

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.54 million for the quarter. PCTEL had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCTI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PCTEL in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PCTEL in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PCTEL in the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PCTEL by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of PCTEL in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. 51.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PCTEL (Get Rating)

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PCTEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCTEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.