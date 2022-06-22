PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PDCE. StockNews.com began coverage on PDC Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut PDC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. MKM Partners upped their target price on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on PDC Energy from $80.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th.

PDCE opened at $67.92 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.76 and a 200 day moving average of $64.90. PDC Energy has a 52-week low of $34.52 and a 52-week high of $89.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 2.74.

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.48. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 26.48%. The company had revenue of $316.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. PDC Energy’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PDC Energy will post 18.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $149,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,274,654.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total transaction of $563,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 296,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,856,251.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,038 shares of company stock valued at $3,973,756. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in PDC Energy in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,119,380 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $81,356,000 after acquiring an additional 31,218 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in PDC Energy in the 1st quarter worth $459,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PDC Energy in the 1st quarter worth $370,000.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

