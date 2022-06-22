Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.66

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.66 and traded as low as $30.39. Peapack-Gladstone Financial shares last traded at $31.03, with a volume of 86,811 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.01 and its 200-day moving average is $34.66. The firm has a market cap of $570.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial ( NASDAQ:PGC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $54.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.39 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 24.20%. On average, analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is presently 6.73%.

In other news, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 3,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $103,849.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,946.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter D. Horst bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.49 per share, with a total value of $78,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,603.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the first quarter worth $35,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 84.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 60.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

