Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.33.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEAR. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Pear Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

Shares of Pear Therapeutics stock opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. Pear Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $14.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.00.

Pear Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PEAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pear Therapeutics will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pear Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Pear Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pear Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Pear Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Pear Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. 53.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pear Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia.

