Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.83.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEB. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,961,000 after buying an additional 96,690 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $287,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,944,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,587,000 after buying an additional 21,353 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 421.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 40,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000.

PEB stock opened at $17.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.69. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $17.48 and a 12-month high of $26.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.68.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.75). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.40%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

