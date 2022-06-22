Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,077.39

Shares of Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,077.39 ($13.20) and traded as low as GBX 993.50 ($12.17). Pennon Group shares last traded at GBX 1,017 ($12.46), with a volume of 871,457 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,120 ($13.72) price target on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($15.92) price target on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($12.86) price target on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pennon Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,151.67 ($14.11).

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 207.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,052 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,077.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 26.83 ($0.33) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Pennon Group’s previous dividend of $11.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Pennon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.97%.

Pennon Group Company Profile (LON:PNN)

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

