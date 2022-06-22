Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp stock opened at $23.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.18 and a 200-day moving average of $23.80.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 23.04%. The business had revenue of $15.27 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Charles E. Kranich purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.63 per share, with a total value of $28,287.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,535.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard A. Grafmyre purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.45 per share, with a total value of $58,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,550.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,190 shares of company stock worth $189,783. 4.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 280,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 82,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 297,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. 18.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement accounts.

