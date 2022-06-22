Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

NASDAQ PEBK opened at $26.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.73. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.77.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.71 million for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 19.90%.

In related news, COO William D. Cable sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $200,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,759.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director James S. Abernethy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $105,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,707. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Finally, Petiole USA ltd bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

