Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.73

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.73 and traded as low as $26.06. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina shares last traded at $26.19, with a volume of 6,079 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.84 and a 200-day moving average of $27.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $148.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.77.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina ( NASDAQ:PEBK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $17.71 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s payout ratio is 28.46%.

In other Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $105,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,707. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO William D. Cable sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $200,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,759.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the 4th quarter valued at about $466,000. Finally, Petiole USA ltd purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the 4th quarter valued at about $525,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK)

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

