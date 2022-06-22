Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.43

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.43 and traded as low as $2.43. Performant Financial shares last traded at $2.43, with a volume of 34,718 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFMT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Performant Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Performant Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Performant Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Performant Financial in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $177.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.25 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Performant Financial ( NASDAQ:PFMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.08 million during the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

In related news, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem bought 100,000 shares of Performant Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.84 per share, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFMT. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Performant Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Performant Financial during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Performant Financial during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 26,027.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 25,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 59.0% during the first quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 40,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 14,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Performant Financial Company Profile

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

