Persimmon (LON:PSN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1,816.00

Shares of Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,816 ($22.24) and last traded at GBX 1,829 ($22.40), with a volume of 48299 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,850 ($22.66).

Several analysts recently commented on PSN shares. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Persimmon from GBX 3,410 ($41.77) to GBX 3,440 ($42.14) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Persimmon from GBX 3,580 ($43.85) to GBX 2,830 ($34.66) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,630 ($32.21) target price on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Persimmon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,956.50 ($36.21).

Get Persimmon alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,132.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,353.08. The company has a market capitalization of £5.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 110 ($1.35) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Persimmon’s payout ratio is 0.96%.

Persimmon Company Profile (LON:PSN)

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.