Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $100.87

Shares of Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 100.87 ($1.24) and traded as low as GBX 92.10 ($1.13). Petra Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 94.50 ($1.16), with a volume of 560,603 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1.29 ($0.02) price objective on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2.85 ($0.03).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 115.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 100.87. The company has a market capitalization of £182.91 million and a P/E ratio of 1.03.

In other news, insider Bernard Robert Pryor bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 112 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £14,560 ($17,834.39).

About Petra Diamonds

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa. The company also provides treasury, beneficiation, and other services.

