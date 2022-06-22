PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) and GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Head to Head Analysis

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR – Get Rating) and GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for PetroChina and GeoPark, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PetroChina 0 4 1 0 2.20 GeoPark 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

PetroChina pays an annual dividend of $2.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. GeoPark pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. PetroChina pays out 34.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. GeoPark pays out 19.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. GeoPark has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares PetroChina and GeoPark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PetroChina 3.65% 7.69% 4.26% GeoPark 12.95% -134.85% 11.83%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PetroChina and GeoPark’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PetroChina $405.22 billion 0.22 $14.29 billion $7.76 6.38 GeoPark $688.54 million 1.14 $61.13 million $1.67 7.82

PetroChina has higher revenue and earnings than GeoPark. PetroChina is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GeoPark, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.5% of GeoPark shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

PetroChina has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GeoPark has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GeoPark beats PetroChina on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PetroChina (Get Rating)

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. The Refining and Chemicals segment refines crude oil and petroleum products; and produces and markets primary petrochemical products, derivative petrochemical products, and other chemical products. The Marketing segment is involved in marketing of refined products and trading business. The Natural Gas and Pipeline segment engages in the transmission of natural gas, crude oil, and refined products; and sale of natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a total length of 26,076 km, including 17,329 km of natural gas pipelines, 7,340 km of crude oil pipelines, and 1,407 km of refined product pipelines. The company is also involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil sands and coalbed methane; trading of crude oil and petrochemical products; storage, chemical engineering, storage facilities, service station, and transportation facilities and related businesses; and production and sales of basic and derivative chemical, and other chemical products. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. PetroChina Company Limited is a subsidiary of China National Petroleum Corporation.

About GeoPark (Get Rating)

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working and/or economic interests in 42 hydrocarbons blocks. It had net proved reserves of 87.8 million barrels of oil equivalent. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America. The company was formerly known as GeoPark Holdings Limited and changed its name to GeoPark Limited in July 2013. GeoPark Limited was founded in 2002 and is based in Bogotá, Colombia.

