Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Petrofac in a report released on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the year. The consensus estimate for Petrofac’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Petrofac’s FY2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on POFCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Petrofac from GBX 170 ($2.08) to GBX 180 ($2.20) in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Petrofac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.71) price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank raised Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Petrofac in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Petrofac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

Shares of POFCY stock opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Petrofac has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average is $0.81.

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

