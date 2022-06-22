Petroteq Energy (CVE:PQE) Stock Price Up 20.9%

Petroteq Energy Inc. (CVE:PQE – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 20.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 665,745 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,280,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The firm has a market cap of C$174.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.22 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.21.

Petroteq Energy Company Profile

Petroteq Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil sands mining and processing operations in the United States. It holds rights to mine, extract, and produce oil and associated hydrocarbons and minerals from oil sands containing heavy oil and bitumen under mineral leases covering approximately 1,671,91 acres in the Asphalt Ridge area of Utah, including 320 acres held under the TMC Mineral Lease and an additional 1,351.91 acres held under three Temple Mountain State of Utah's School and Institutional Trust Land Administration Leases.

