Petroteq Energy (CVE:PQE) Stock Price Up 20.9%

Petroteq Energy Inc. (CVE:PQE – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 20.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 665,745 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,280,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.
The firm has a market cap of C$174.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.22 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.21.
Petroteq Energy Company Profile (CVE:PQE)
