Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Declares Dividend of $0.04

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0386 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

PEYUF opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $14.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.41.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEYUF. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.15.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

