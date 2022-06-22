PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $15.42

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.42 and last traded at $15.51, with a volume of 338 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.06.

PGTI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded PGT Innovations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PGT Innovations from $21.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PGT Innovations in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.36 and its 200-day moving average is $19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.34.

PGT Innovations ( NYSE:PGTI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $358.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 4,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $76,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,369,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,021,526. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGTI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 43.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 124,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 37,833 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,400,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,858,000 after purchasing an additional 65,595 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 3.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 229,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 22.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,397,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,303 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

