Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.92

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.92 and traded as low as $0.81. Pharma-Bio Serv shares last traded at $0.88, with a volume of 2,482 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.93. The firm has a market cap of $20.20 million, a P/E ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 0.31.

About Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV)

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm. The company provides compliance consulting services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products companies in Puerto Rico, the United States, Europe, and Brazil.

