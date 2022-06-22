PharmaTher (OTC:PHRRF) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Shares of PharmaTher Holdings Ltd. (OTC:PHRRF – Get Rating) dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 37,696 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 359,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.18.
PharmaTher Company Profile (OTC:PHRRF)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PharmaTher (PHRRF)
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
- This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- Dividend-Paying Midstream Oil Companies That Could Help You The Mitigate Market Volatility
- Don’t Get Too Bullish On Lennar Even Though It’s A Good Buy
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for PharmaTher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PharmaTher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.