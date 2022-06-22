PharmaTher (OTC:PHRRF) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Shares of PharmaTher Holdings Ltd. (OTC:PHRRF – Get Rating) dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 37,696 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 359,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.18.

PharmaTher Holdings Ltd., a clinical-stage psychedelics biotech company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel uses, formulations, and delivery methods of psychedelics to treat mental illness, neurological, and pain disorders. The company's products in pipeline include Ketamine, which is in Phase I and II clinical trials for Parkinson's disease and anesthesia and procedural sedation indications, as well as in preclinical trials for ALS-Lou Gehrig's disease indications; KETABET, which is in Phase I and II clinical trials for mental health, neurological, and pain disorders; and Pychedelics.

