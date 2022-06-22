Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Acquired by HYA Advisors Inc

HYA Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 137.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,369 shares during the quarter. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 81.6% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.8% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 29.6% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 41,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after buying an additional 9,484 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 64.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

NYSE:PSX traded down $3.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,017,153. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $111.28. The stock has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.39.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.86 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.60%.

In related news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $4,868,277.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,162,076.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at $72,024,961.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.47.

About Phillips 66 (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.