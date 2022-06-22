Phoenix Global Resources (LON:PGR) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.44

Phoenix Global Resources plc (LON:PGR – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.44 ($0.05) and traded as high as GBX 6.39 ($0.08). Phoenix Global Resources shares last traded at GBX 6 ($0.07), with a volume of 2,106,263 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Phoenix Global Resources in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38,240.11, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of £186.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4.43.

Phoenix Global Resources plc engages in oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities in Argentina. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom. Phoenix Global Resources plc is a subsidiary of Mercuria Energy Group Limited.

