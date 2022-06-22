Phoenix Global Resources (LON:PGR) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.44

Phoenix Global Resources plc (LON:PGRGet Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.44 ($0.05) and traded as high as GBX 6.39 ($0.08). Phoenix Global Resources shares last traded at GBX 6 ($0.07), with a volume of 2,106,263 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Phoenix Global Resources in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38,240.11, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of £186.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4.43.

About Phoenix Global Resources (LON:PGR)

Phoenix Global Resources plc engages in oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities in Argentina. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom. Phoenix Global Resources plc is a subsidiary of Mercuria Energy Group Limited.

