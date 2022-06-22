Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Phoenix New Media from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Get Phoenix New Media alerts:

Phoenix New Media stock opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. Phoenix New Media has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $10.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Phoenix New Media ( NYSE:FENG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The information services provider reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 17.94% and a negative net margin of 26.17%. The firm had revenue of $27.67 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phoenix New Media during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phoenix New Media during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phoenix New Media by 305.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 194,422 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Phoenix New Media by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,737 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 13,342 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Phoenix New Media by 16.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,263,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 175,410 shares during the period. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phoenix New Media (Get Rating)

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix New Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix New Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.