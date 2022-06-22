Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.10

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.10 and traded as high as $5.88. Phoenix New Media shares last traded at $5.31, with a volume of 541,690 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FENG shares. TheStreet cut Phoenix New Media from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Phoenix New Media in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $64.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Phoenix New Media ( NYSE:FENG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The information services provider reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.67 million during the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative net margin of 26.17% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Phoenix New Media by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,088,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 279,575 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Phoenix New Media by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,737 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 13,342 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phoenix New Media in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phoenix New Media by 305.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 194,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phoenix New Media in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

