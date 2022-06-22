Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF – Get Rating) rose 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.72 and last traded at $6.72. Approximately 2,405 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 15,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.49.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day moving average of $7.14.
About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PIAIF)
