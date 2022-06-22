Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF – Get Rating) rose 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.72 and last traded at $6.72. Approximately 2,405 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 15,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.49.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day moving average of $7.14.

About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PIAIF)

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

